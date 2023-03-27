Wigan Athletic's first team are still concerned about their futures at the DW Stadium despite the fact their wages were paid on Friday, according to a report from Sky Sports News.

This latest wage delay was their fifth of the season - and ended up resulting in a three-point deduction for the Latics who were already facing an uphill battle in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship.

The players even refused to train on Friday because they hadn't been paid at that point, though there was confirmation from chairman Talal Al Hammad later on in the day that they finally had been.

However, a lot of damage had already been done by then, with defender Steven Caulker taking to LinkedIn to blast the club's ownership about this saga.

The former England international didn't hold back during his social media rant, accusing the Latics' board of lying and highlighting the effect that this unpaid wages situation was having on staff behind the scenes.

During the latter stages of his post, Caulker revealed that the players don't know whether they will be paid on time next month either and that's something that will create a lot of anxiety.

And Sky Sports News has claimed that it isn't just the defender who's concerned about his future at the club, with that feeling being present throughout the squad.

The Verdict:

One thing that should give Wigan and their supporters optimism is the fact chairman Al Hammad is set to come to the UK and that should allow people to answer any queries that they may have.

You can understand why there are concerns regardless of whether he comes or not though - because they have made the same mistake on several occasions and it doesn't seem as though this unpaid wages saga has come to an end permanently.

The board need to try and sell the club if they haven't got enough money to keep the Latics afloat, though they don't have too many on-field assets they can cash in on at this stage and that could be a barrier to a potential takeover.

They also have just nine first-teamers tied down to a contract beyond the end of the season so they face the prospect of needing to rebuild their squad in the summer, something that may have to be done within a very limited budget.

It could give the club the chance to offload some high earners, but some of the players earning big bucks are part of the small group who are scheduled to remain at the DW Stadium beyond the end of this term.