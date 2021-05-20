Concerning update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday player wages issue

Sheffield Wednesday players are still yet to be paid their wages for March and April, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A report from The Telegraph ahead of the final round of Championship fixtures revealed that the Owls squad had not been paid their salaries for the previous two months.

Wednesday have since been relegated from the second tier after their final day draw with Derby County left them bottom of the table.

Nearly three weeks later, Nixon has reported that the players are still yet to be paid their wages for March and April.

The ongoing issue will pile more pressure on chairman Dejphon Chansiri, whose club are also currently facing a transfer embargo.

Unless that is lifted before the start of the summer transfer window on the 9th of June, Darren Moore’s preparations for life in the third tier will likely be obstructed.

The Owls are yet to publish their retained list but these issues over pay may make it more difficult for them to re-sign players, with a significant chunk of their squad out of contract this summer.

The Verdict

This is certainly concerning from a Wednesday perspective.

Not only does it raise questions about Chansiri’s position and whether he is capable of supporting this club moving forward, but it surely casts shadows over Moore’s preparation for next season.

He looks likely to lose a large chunk of his squad and they will need replacing.

This update doesn’t fill you with confidence that the money is there to do that and it may put off potential new arrivals.