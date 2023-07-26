Highlights Millwall have been linked with a loan move for Burnley defender Luke McNally this summer.

However, a report today has suggested the deal is not progressing.

The Lions face competition from Coventry City, who have been pushing for a permanent deal.

It has been a relatively steady transfer window at Millwall so far.

The club have so far managed to make four additions to their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, whilst also not losing any of their best players.

Indeed, Belgian midfielder Casper De Norre and Scottish centre-forward Kevin Nisbet have signed for fees, whilst full-backs Joe Bryan and Wes Harding have joined on free transfers.

One man that has so far evaded Gary Rowett and the Lions, though, is Burnley central defender Luke McNally.

The club were first linked to McNally earlier this month.

What has been said about Millwall and Luke McNally?

The reports linking Millwall with a move for McNally first emerged on July 2nd, with Alan Nixon via his Patreon report, revealing that Millwall were eyeing an ambitious bid for the defender, and set to rival Coventry City for his signature.

McNally spent the second half of the season on loan with the Sky Blues, who were also reported to be keen to get him back.

At the time, Nixon claimed that Burnley were willing to allow him to head out on loan, with the Lions ready to 'snap him up'.

Since then, though, there have been a few worrying updates on the matter.

McNally spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Coventry City.

Nixon reported in mid July that Coventry were looking to push ahead of Millwall to get a deal done, for example, reporting at that time that the Sky Blues were eyeing a permanent deal.

It was reported that Millwall would find it hard to raise the cash to do a permanent deal, instead preferring a loan.

Interestingly, the latest update on the matter also comes courtesy of Alan Nixon, this time via Twitter.

When asked by a supporter about the McNally to Millwall deal, Nixon revealed: "It's not progressing. Maybe time to go elsewhere."

With just days to go until the Championship campaign kicks off, this is a rather concerning update for Millwall supporters who were hoping the club would get a deal done ahead of the new season.

Not only does it not look like that will happen, it may not happen at all if Nixon is suggesting it may be time for Millwall to move on and seemingly consider other targets.

Is it time for Gary Rowett to consider other targets in the position?

Interestingly, it was reported recently that Burnley offered McNally to Coventry City permanently on a player plus cash basis in order to try and get a deal done for Sky Blues midfielder Gus Hamer.

Coventry rejected this deal, though, so McNally's future remains up in the air.

How long does Luke McNally have left on his Burnley contract?

Any club looking to take McNally away from Burnley this summer is going to have to meet the Clarets' demands given the defender's current contract situation.

Having only joined the club last summer, McNally inked a long-term deal at Turf Moor, seeing him tied down there until the summer of 2026.

This means that his future is well and truly in Burnley's hands this summer.