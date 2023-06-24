A concerning update has emerged in Sunderland's pursuit of Everton forward Ellis Simms.

Indeed, the Liverpool Echo, confirm that the Black Cats have held talks with the Toffees over a deal that would see Simms return to the Stadium of Light.

Simms spent a portion of last season out on loan at the Stadium of Light before being recalled to Everton.

Latest Ellis Simms to Sunderland news

However, the Liverpool Echo report that senior figures at Sunderland have become concerned over potentially being priced out of a deal for Ellis Simms in the summer transfer window.

It is unclear just what valuation Everton have placed on Simms this summer, but clearly, if the above report is accurate, those at Sunderland fear the other clubs linked could outspend them.

As well as Sunderland, the likes of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, and Sheffield Wednesday

What is Ellis Simms' current contract situation at Everton?

After being recalled by Everton last season, Simms went on to appear 11 times in the Premier League.

Despite this, his current deal at Goodison Park is due to expire next summer, which has led to the above clubs circling.

Due to only having 12 months left on his deal come the end of June, Everton could be tempted to cash in on the young forward, particularly if they sign a forward or two this summer.

How did Ellis Simms perform at Sunderland last season?

The Black Cats were undoubtedly impressed by Simms' form in the first half of last season, as he played a key role in helping the side gain early season momentum for an eventual finish inside the Championship play-off places.

Having made his first loan move to a Championship club last year, Simms progressed massively on his previous loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts prior to making the move to the Stadium of Light.

Having signed initially under Alex Neil, the forward scored three of his seven goals before the Scot moved to Stoke City in controversial circumstances.

However, the change of manager in the form of Tony Mowbray didn't deter Simms' form, and despite an absence in the middle of his loan, the striker accumulated a further four goals and two assists before returning to Everton.

Upon his return to Merseyside he featured 11 times, as outlined above, as well as securing a vital point with a late equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on March 18th.