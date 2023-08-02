Highlights Sheffield Wednesday begin their Championship campaign on Friday.

After winning promotion from League One last season, Sheffield Wednesday will play in the Championship's opening fixture in 2023/24.

Despite guiding the Owls to promotion, though, Darren Moore is no longer at the Sheffield Wednesday helm heading into the new season.

Instead, Moore has been replaced by Spaniard Xisco Munoz - a man who formerly led Watford from the Championship to the Premier League back in 2020/21.

Sheffield Wednesday kick-off their campaign with a tough opening fixture, hosting recently relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The result in that match will not define their season. However, having just come up, Munoz and the Owls' first aim will be to ensure avoiding the drop.

Not The Top 20 Podcast's Sheffield Wednesday season prediction

As ever, on the eve of a new season in the EFL, the Not The Top 20 Podcast - a podcast all about the Football League - have been issuing their 1-24 predictions for the Championship, League One and League Two.

With that in mind, we thought we'd give the podcast a listen and see how EFL pundits George Elek and Ali Maxwell thought the Owls would get on this upcoming season.

Wednesday supporters will certainly be hoping the duo are wrong, with the duo predicting the Owls to finish 23rd and relegated back to League One.

Offering an explanation for that relegation prediction, Ali Maxwell explained on NTT20: "I'm really angry about Dejphon Chansiri, the owner of Sheffield Wednesday."

"We've got Wednesday in 23rd, and I got bored of myself over the last two years, when things were pretty good for Wednesday in League One, I got bored of just mentioning, even in good moments, the fact that I never trust the owner of the football club to not ruin things, essentially.

"Because I felt like he had been clearly the reason for their Championship demise, and I felt that their League One success was really in spite of him, or really thanks to him seemingly taking more of a back seat and letting Darren Moore do what he needed to do with a good squad.

"Darren Moore did what he needed to do and won promotion, 96 points, up through the play-offs. Darren Moore is no the Sheffield Wednesday manager anymore."

Maxwell added to his above comments, going on to criticise the squad currently available to Sheffield Wednesday.

"I don't think that Wednesday's squad from League One, as good and as strong as it was for what they needed in League One, is built for the Championship. It's not built for Championship football," Maxwell continued.

"I would have pretty big qualms about their ability to consistently score goals. I would have pretty big qualms about their ability to win midfield battles, while including Barry Bannan in that midfield and, because you take the rough with the smooth with Bannan, the rough being that he really doesn't have an impact out of possession at all, the smooth being that he was the best technical player in the one last season, well, that advantage is not quite as strong at Championship level.

"So, your best player, for me, less effective this season. The squad, for me, not quite strong enough as it was."

Maxwell concluded: "For me, the squad's not strong enough."

"Question marks about the manager, and my old mate Dejphon, in my eyes, ruining it."

When does Sheffield Wednesday's Championship season start?

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship season starts on Friday 4th August when they face recently relegated Southampton.

The match will take place at Hillsborough, with kick-off currently set for 8PM.