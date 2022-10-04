Concerning Sheffield United update shared on influential player after QPR defeat

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is set for a scan on a potential knee injury suffered in the defeat to QPR on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian international has been a key player for the Blades this season and he played the full game against the R’s, where a Chris Willock goal sealed the points for the visitors.

However, that didn’t tell the whole story, with the Yorkshire outfit feeling as though they should’ve had a late penalty after Berge had his shirt pulled on the box.

During the incident, Berge twisted hurt his knee and reporter Rob Staton has confirmed that the player is ‘going for a scan’ as the Blades wait to discover the full extent of the problem.

With the 24-year-old having scored three goals and registered three assists in 12 games this season, he would be sorely missed if he is out for any period of time.

Plus, this setback would come at the wrong time, with the Blades ready to embark on what is a very busy October.

The verdict

Obviously it’s far too soon to speculate and there will be more information in the coming days as to whether Berge has suffered an injury.

But, this adds to the frustration on what was a really poor night for the Blades who weren’t at their best but also felt they didn’t get the rub of the green with the officials.

Pleasingly for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, they do have a chance to bounce back quickly with a game against Stoke this weekend and all connected to the club will hope Berge is in the XI.

