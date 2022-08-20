Concerning Sheffield United injury news emerges from Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is set to see a specialist on his ankle injury as his absence continues.

Sharp suffered from hamstring and calf injuries over the course of pre-season, but made his return last weekend in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

However, the striker suffered a fresh injury to his ankle. That injury is worse than was first feared and Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Sharp will potentially see more than one specialist now.

“We’re going to get the opinion from the specialist, and maybe more than one,” Heckingbottom said, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

"He's had the scan and there's damage to ligaments, more than one and inside and out. So it's just finding out the best way to proceed. "I was surprised [at the damage] and he was surprised. It's about getting him back fit now so he's out of my thinking until I get told otherwise. "It's not ideal but we have to manage it. It was a real weird one, he rocked his ankle in a challenge with Dael Fry I think it was and the ball wasn't near them." Sharp, 36, scored 14 goals last season and registered a further seven assists for the Blades. Despite his absence at the moment. Sheffield United have had a positive start, registering seven points from their opening four fixtures. They face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon, looking to make it three wins from three on home turf. The Verdict This is a worry for Sheffield United, with it sounding like there's no real timeframe on when Sharp is going to be available. Whilst Heckingbottom has other striking options, there's no denying that Sharp is his goal machine and he will be a miss. In the meantime, there's the need for either Rhian Brewster or Oli McBurnie to get amongst the goals. Until they do that, Sharp's absence will be felt. Thoughts? Let us know!