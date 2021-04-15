Concerning report emerges about Norwich City boss Daniel Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is a candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant Eintracht Frankfurt job and has been mentioned in relation to multiple Premier League roles, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The German coach has led his side to within touching distance of a swift return to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

Norwich are top of the Championship and could secure automatic promotion should results go their way this weekend, while they look set to be named second-tier champions en route.

They will surely be preparing for life back in the Premier League over the summer but a report from TEAMtalk has indicated that it’s not just some of their players that are drawing interest from elsewhere.

It is understood that Farke is a candidate to become Adi Hutter’s successor at Frankfurt, with the Austrian set to take charge at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The report claims that though the Canaries boss still has a year left on his deal there is a break clause in the contract, which the Bundesliga club may look to use.

It is thought Norwich are desperate for Farke to pen an extended deal at Carrow Road and hope the draw of Premier League football will convince him to do so, though his name is believed to have been mentioned in relation to other top-flight jobs.

The German took charge of the Canaries in 2017 and is closing in on his second promotion and second Championship title since his arrival.

The Verdict

This report has to be a concern for Norwich fans, particularly given Farke’s contract situation and the reported break clause.

You feel it’s unlikely he’ll leave Carrow Road this summer before he gets another chance to lead them in the Premier League but there’s a lot to like about the Frankfurt job.

The German club look on course for a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga, which will bring with it European football.

The sooner they can get Farke tied down with a new deal, the better!