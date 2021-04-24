Concerning Reading financial update shared

Reading are set to be charged for breaching the EFL’s spending rules if they fail to win promotion this season, which is looking increasingly unlikely.

The Royals had a fine start to the season but a tough past few months has seen them drop down the table and they are now seventh in the table and eight points behind the final play-off place, which is occupied by Swansea.

The Welsh side travel to Berkshire tomorrow knowing a point will ensure Veljko Paunović’s men miss out. However, even if Reading won it’s hard to see them realistically overturning the gap in the final two games.

And, the Daily Mail have confirmed that failure to win promotion is going to leave the club in a very difficult position in terms of the EFL’s financial rules.

The update explains how the club has lost in excess of £40m over the past two years, with Championship clubs limited to losing £39 over a three-year period.

Therefore, sanctions are likely, with several clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham, having fallen foul of these rules previously.

Prove you’re a true Reading FC fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Royals strikers

1 of 19 Did Noel Hunt score more goals for Reading than his brother Stephen? Yes No

The verdict

Most Reading fans would’ve known this was on the cards because they have recorded significant losses in recent years and you simply can’t do that at this level.

It’s a gamble that the owners have taken as promotion would’ve solved their issues but that’s highly unlikely now.

So, it could be a miserable summer ahead for the Royals and players will need to be moved on to try and balance the books to a degree, but they will still be punished for this.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.