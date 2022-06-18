Significant Reading FC transfer claim emerges

Reading are unable to spend the money from player sales on a transfer fee for a signing, it has been claimed.

As per reporter Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Royals are under strict English Football League (EFL) rules, so much so that if they sell a player, they are unable to replace them with a player of a similar fee.

Instead, they must either look to the loan market, free agents, or a player that would cost less than the player they have sold.

The football club were given a six point deduction for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules last season, and have a further six point deduction hanging over their head until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Nixon reports that the club have brought in new staff behind the scenes to work on transfers, but that they have so far found it difficult to get any deals done due to the above.

Jack Tucker, recently signed by League One side MK Dons is just one target mentioned that the club have already missed out on due to the way they are having to juggle their finances.

Nixon concludes by stating that the Royals have now received an offer for one of their better players, but they cannot sell as the money from the sale, if they tried to use it all on a transfer fee, would bring them trouble.

Despite their six point deduction, the Royals survived relegation under Paul Ince at the back end of the campaign, ending the season sitting 21st in the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting and concerning development in regards to Reading’s summer.

Many expected the club to have to sell some key assets and free up their wage bill over the next couple of months, but I am yet to see it suggested anywhere, until now, that they would not be able to spend the money that they make from those sales on players coming in on cheaper salaries.

Indeed, this update leaves the club in a very tricky situation.

Sell their primary assets and free up the wage bill, which then leaves them unable to spend their money on replacements costing a similar fee and likely uncompetitive in the league, or keep hold of the players despite bids for them as they know they will be uncompetitive if unable to replace them, thus burdening themselves financially for another year.

Paul Ince and those behind the scenes certainly have a tough job on their hands at the moment.