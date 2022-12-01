Concerning Reading FC financial update emerges

Reading FC‘s first-team players and staff were not paid their wages in full for the month of November on time, The Independent have reported.

It is claimed that the senior playing squad and off-field staff were only paid 80 per cent of their salaries, a move which has left said staff ‘infuriated’.

And the under-21’s squad were left worse off as they didn’t receive a single penny of their wages when they were expecting it.

Despite the concerning news, it is expected that the rest of the first-team wages, as well as the whole of the under-21’s squad, will be paid in full by the end of the week.

Think you know everything about Reading FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 History: They won promotion in 2002 after playing which London-based outfit? Brentford Fulham Millwall QPR

A club source has informed The Independent that the issue has arisen from an ‘unforeseen and temporary delay to the club receiving its regular funding’, which should be resolved by the close of play on Friday.

The Royals currently have restrictions placed upon them but not due to unpaid wages, but due to the fact they breached the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules a number of years ago, thus placing them under a transfer embargo since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Verdict

Even though the reports suggest that all wages will be settled by the end of the week, it is a slightly concerning devlopment.

We know about the financial breaches that the Royals committed years ago, and late wages sometimes are the start of things going belly-up.

But a fellow Championship club in Wigan Athletic have had similar concerns, which they have blamed on international banking, in recent months, and they have assured fans that the financial health of their club is just fine.

The most concerning aspect could be the fact that staff are said to be angry at not being paid on-time, which is obviously going to happen, so the ownership are going to have to do their best to restore the harmony.