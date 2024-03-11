Highlights Reading FC faces financial crisis with a £1m shortfall in March, struggling to avoid consecutive relegations due to owner mismanagement.

Reading are believed to have a shortfall of around £1m for March as off-field issues continue to harm the club.

Reading FC’s financial issues

The mismanagement under owner Dai Yongge has been well-documented, with the Royals having had financial problems for the past few years.

As a result, they’ve been hit with several points deductions in that period, which contributed to their relegation from the Championship last season.

Now, they’re battling to avoid a successive relegation, with Ruben Selles’ side currently 18th in League One, just five points above the bottom four. However, Reading would arguably be safe had they not been deducted six points in the campaign, which is once again because of issues with the owner.

League One Table (As it stands March 11th) Team P Pts 18 Reading 37 39 19 Cambridge United 36 39 20 Burton Albion 36 39 21 Cheltenham 36 34 22 Fleetwood 37 32 23 Port Vale 35 32 24 Carlisle 36 23

Therefore, it’s no surprise the fans are pushing for change, and there have been plenty of protests over the past few months as they look for a new owner to replace Yongge.

Reading FC’s problems continue

There hasn’t been any significant progress on the takeover front, and that is creating more problems, as it appears there are some major short-term problems on the horizon for Reading.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that Yongge is looking to sell the club’s training ground, Bearwood Park, in order to get the injection the club needs to continue operating.

And, in a further development on that need, the fan group ‘Sell Before We Dai’ revealed on social media that they have been told the club are needing to raise a seven-figure sum.

“The March shortfall for Reading FC we have been told by sources is at the £1M mark.”

Needless to say, unless the money is raised in the time frame needed it could create even more problems for the Royals, who would be in line for further punishments and, obviously, the major issue is the threat of administration.

Reading FC’s long-term future

Right now, it seems as though it’s one thing after another for the Berkshire outfit, and you have huge sympathy for the supporters who are doing all they can to keep the club afloat, both in terms of protesting, to highlight the issues, and continuing to put cash in by going to games.

You can be sure that they will keep going, but ultimately they’re desperate to be taken over.

Yongge’s latest comments confirmed he is in ‘dialogue’ with interested parties, but crucially, he added that they were not at the stage to grant exclusivity to any bidder, which shows things aren’t as close as the fans would want them to be.

They will be hoping that the situation changes rapidly, but in the meantime it’s about trying to raise the funds needed to ensure the club can move forward without more problems.

Selles and the players deserve huge credit for the way they’ve dealt with all of this, and they will continue to focus on each game, as they look to get enough points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Reading are back in action on Tuesday night when they face a tough trip to Derby County.