Concerning Peterborough United injury news revealed

Peterborough United could be set for a spell without their club captain after Oliver Norburn looks to have sustained an injury whilst on international duty.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph, whilst playing for Grenada in a friendly international match, Norburn limped off after 36 minutes – appearing to jar his knee.

The match was being played at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra, which has an artificial surface.

The extent of the injury has not yet been confirmed, but Norburn will now be assessed by the medical team at the Grenada national team set up before Posh find out whether or not he faces a spell on the side-lines.

The injury, if anything that will cause Norburn to miss matches, will come as a huge blow to Peterborough United ahead of their Sky Bet Championship run in.

Posh are currently 23rd in the league standings after their 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in their last time out.

Goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott were enough to earn Posh all three points that day, but Norburn too played a crucial role.

Peterborough have a seven point deficit to Reading and Championship safety, with just eight matches remaining to make up that gap.

The Verdict

News of an Oliver Norburn injury will concern Posh fans – particularly given it happened in an international friendly being played on an artificial pitch.

Those surfaces are notorious for injuries and if he is set to be out for any meaningful amount of time, it would damage Posh’s survival chances significantly.

After their win over QPR, Grant McCann’s side looked to finally be on the right track, but this setback could mean they don’t even get close to remaining in the division.

We await news from Peterborough and Granada and hope for a positive update soon.