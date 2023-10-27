Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's financial troubles have resulted in an EFL registration embargo, which could cause problems for the club in the January transfer window.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has faced criticism for his handling of the club's finances and has expressed a willingness to sell if the right buyer with sufficient funds comes forward.

Despite the off-pitch issues, manager Danny Rohl and the players are focused on turning their season around and securing their first win in the Championship against Rotherham.

Sheffield Wednesday have been placed under an EFL registration embargo after failing to make a payment to HMRC.

It has been a disastrous start to the campaign on the pitch for the Owls, who are bottom of the league, and they’re already 11 points from safety, having failed to win in their opening 13 games.

And, in a fresh blow for Wednesday, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed the issues they have financially, after they missed an outgoing payment.

“More problems at Sheffield Wednesday, who are now under an EFL registration embargo for non-payment to HMRC. Another Championship club in desperate need of new ownership.”

What does this mean for Sheffield Wednesday?

In terms of the actual punishment of not being able to register players, it isn’t too much of a problem for the Owls right now, as the transfer market is shut, so it’s only preventing them from adding free agents, which they may not have done anyway.

However, it’s obviously something that must be sorted ahead of January, as new boss Danny Rohl will be desperate to improve the group, whether it’s paying fees or only loans.

Of course, in the bigger picture, the fact this payment has been missed hints at bigger problems for Wednesday, so that will be the major concern from this update.

Will Dejphon Chansiri sell Sheffield Wednesday?

Naturally, this will prompt more anger towards owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has come in for fierce criticism over the past few months due to his actions since promotion.

The businessman made his feelings clear on a potential sale in September though, where he explained that he would listen to offers if a suitable person proved they had the funds to be serious.

Crucially, he claimed then that no proper parties had come forward, so he rightly asked how he could sell the club if there was no genuine interest.

“I know there are people who wish for me to leave. I personally have never said a single word on my valuation of Sheffield Wednesday or how much I would want to sell Sheffield Wednesday for, because I have never considered selling. It is easy – someone come forward, and if I am satisfied that the club will prosper, then we can talk. Some fans say there are many people wanting to buy football clubs, but it is not just about money, it is about the right person or organisation who will take good care of the club.”

“There was speculation recently from an interested party but it was said I refused to talk about the sale of the club. This is not correct. It is simple, if you want to buy the club, show me the proof of funds and submit an offer in the professional way.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

This is another concerning update for the club, but all Rohl and the players can do is concentrate on football, and they will not use this as an excuse as they search for that first win in the Championship.

Next up, the Owls face a huge game against fellow strugglers Rotherham on Sunday, with the Millers also in the bottom three, so it feels like a must-win for Rohl’s men, particularly as they will have home advantage.

The new boss was always going to need time to get his ideas across, but he will recognise the need for instant results, as Wednesday look to get out of the position they find themselves in.