Concerning Nottingham Forest injury update shared ahead of crucial Swansea City clash

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury, whilst there are doubts over three first-team players ahead of the weekend game with Swansea City.

Steve Cooper’s side continued their remarkable run with a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the week, with that win, combined with Bournemouth dropping more points, meaning automatic promotion is in the Reds’ hands.

However, they may need to beat the Swans on Saturday to ensure the potentially huge clash against the Cherries remains as important.

And, there was some bad news for Forest ahead of that, as Cooper confirmed to BBC Nottingham that Grabban is set for up to seven weeks out with the issue he picked up at Peterborough.

Meanwhile, Jack Colback, Philip Zinckernagel and Sam Surridge are all doubts for the game at the City Ground on Saturday.

Not having Surridge would present Cooper with a real problem, as Grabban and Keinan Davis, the two other natural number nines at the club, are ruled out, with Cafu potentially coming into the XI.

The verdict

This is not good news for Forest because you want every player fit and available for the run-in, particularly as they now have a real shot at a top two finish.

But, these things happen and even if Surridge does miss out as well, it will just mean Cooper has to find a different solution, with Brennan Johnson moving central another option.

So, the group will still be desperate for the big game this weekend and they will hope to build on the momentum they’ve built going into the massive Bournemouth game.

