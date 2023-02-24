Concerning Marcus Rashford update emerges ahead of Man Utd’s EFL Cup final clash with Newcastle

Marcus Rashford has taken to Instagram to share a concerning update regarding the injury that he sustained during Manchester United’s clash with Barcelona in the Europa League.

The England international was withdrawn in the second-half of this particular fixture last night following a collision with Ronald Araujo.

After receiving treatment, Rashford was replaced by Scott McTominay who helped United see out the remainder of the game as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate).

Having progressed to the round of 16 of the Europa League, United’s focus will now switch to the EFL Cup final which is set to take place on Sunday.

The Red Devils set up this weekend’s showdown with Newcastle United by comfortably defeating Nottingham Forest in the semi-final.

After securing a 3-0 win in the first-leg, United beat Steve Cooper’s side again at Old Trafford earlier this month thanks to goals from Fred and Anthony Martial.

United’s most recent success in the League Cup came during the 2016/17 campaign as they beat Southampton in the final.

While Rashford featured in this aforementioned clash with the Saints, there are now doubts regarding his availability for this weekend’s clash with Newcastle.

After the club’s win over Barcelona, the forward shared a concerning post using the Instagram stories feature.

Check it out below…

The Verdict

Rashford leaving the field of play last night only being able to wear one boot will understandably spark fears among United’s supporters regarding his availability for Sunday’s game.

If the 25-year-old is not fit enough to feature against the Magpies, this will be a significant blow for the Red Devils as he has been a stand-out performer this season.

As well as scoring 24 goals in all competitions for United, Rashford has also managed to provide nine assists for his team-mates.

Particularly prolific in the EFL Cup, Rashford has been directly involved in an impressive total of seven goals in this competition in the current term.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Rashford, United boss Erik ten Hag will need to have a game plan in mind that does not involve the forward.

