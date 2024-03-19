Highlights Multiple Turkish clubs keen on signing West Brom's Okay Yokuslu this summer, with Trabzonspor eyeing a move.

Yokuslu's crucial role in Albion's defense highlighted after making 96 appearances for the Baggies.

Concerns raised about Yokuslu's future at West Brom if promotion isn't secured, with Turkey return a possibility.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Multiple Turkish clubs are interested in the potential signing of West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu this summer.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Trabzonspor are one Süper Lig side who will make an attempt to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Within the last year, Yokuslu has been linked with a move back to his native country Turkey again, with giants Galatasaray keen on swooping in for the 30-year-old last summer.

Yokuslu has been vitally important to Albion’s impressive defensive record this term. Initially, he joined West Brom on loan from Celta Vigo in the 2021 January transfer window, and went on to make 16 appearances for the Baggies.

However, despite some impressive individual performances, the midfielder was unable to prevent the Midlands outfit suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship. Yokuslu then returned to West Brom in the summer of 2022, signing on a permanent deal following the expiration of his contract with Celta.

In total, the 30-year-old has made 96 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies, scoring five goals and providing two assist in that time. His main role is as the deepest midfielder in the double-pivot, offering defensive stability with his excellent reading of the game and shielding the backline with his deep positioning.

The midfielder's current contract with West Brom is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning he will have just 12 months of his contract left at The Hawthorns in the summer, which could make that transfer window the Baggies' last chance to cash in on him.

Yokuslu's West Brom future

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith is concerned about Yokuslu's future, should the Baggies fail to gain promotion this term under Carlos Corberan.

He said: "Yokuslu links to Turkey have been lingering for a while - about 12 months now.

"They are obviously concerning, because since Corberan took over, he has been arguably our best player.

"He's one of the best in his position in the Championship and what he does in this league.

"There are not many players you'd swap him for, I don't think.

"At the end of the season, if we're not in the Premier League, his contract is up and I can just see him moving on.

"That could be to somewhere new or a return back home.

"Obviously, I hope that doesn't happen, and I'd love to see him stay, and, if we do make the Premier League, I think he'll stay.

"However, if we don't, I can see him leaving.

"Do I think a Premier League team will come in for him? I don't. That's because his profile of being in his early 30s as a defensive-midfielder, I'm just not really sure that's what they're looking for these days.

"If anyone is savvy, then they could go in for him, but I'm more concerned about a return to Turkey than him getting a Premier League move, to be honest.

"Let's hope it doesn't happen, but I do think he'll leave if we don't get up to the Premier League, sadly.

"He's been amazing under Corberan, an a big factor in our upturn in form under him."

Related Brendan Rodgers makes Celtic revelation on Mikey Johnston’s future amid West Brom stint The Celtic loanee has been in inspired form since joining West Bromwich Albion, with six goals in ten league games

Okay Yoksulu's West Brom impact

Sadly, for a number of Championship sides, promotion is the only way of retaining key players, and the situation with West Brom and players like Yokuslu is no different.

They have a good chance to secure a place in the top-flight, though. West Brom are one of the best defensive sides in the league, and if any manager can get the better of the sides in the top four - it's Corberan.

Yoksulu has been immense for them, and, despite his age, it wouldn't be much of a surprise for plenty of clubs to be keen around Europe, with his disruptive capabilities, as well as his deeper build up qualities, having huge upside for plenty of sides.