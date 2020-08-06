Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Concerning lack of good news’ – Many Portsmouth fans frustrated by transfer update

Portsmouth are preparing for yet another season in League One, with Kenny Jackett’s side hoping to finally free themselves of their play-off hoodoo.  

Jackett watched his side crash out of the play-offs at the hands of Oxford United last month, ending their hopes of returning to the Championship.

Cameron McGeehan missed a crucial penalty for Portsmouth in the shootout with Oxford, which left Jackett’s side missing out on a place at Wembley.

Now, an update has emerged on McGeehan’s future, with Andrew Moon suggesting that the midfielder will not be returning to Fratton Park on the back of his loan spell with Pompey.

That in itself is disappointing news for the club, who had seen the best of the 25-year-old during his loan spell.

It’s safe to say that in response to this news, the Portsmouth faithful on Twitter have reacted badly, with many fans taking aim at the club’s management.

We dive into some of that negative reaction here…


