‘Concerning lack of good news’ – Many Portsmouth fans frustrated by transfer update

Portsmouth are preparing for yet another season in League One, with Kenny Jackett’s side hoping to finally free themselves of their play-off hoodoo.

Jackett watched his side crash out of the play-offs at the hands of Oxford United last month, ending their hopes of returning to the Championship.

Cameron McGeehan missed a crucial penalty for Portsmouth in the shootout with Oxford, which left Jackett’s side missing out on a place at Wembley.

Now, an update has emerged on McGeehan’s future, with Andrew Moon suggesting that the midfielder will not be returning to Fratton Park on the back of his loan spell with Pompey.

I'm hearing that #Pompey have missed out on Cameron McGeehan, he won't be returning to Fratton Park — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 6, 2020

That in itself is disappointing news for the club, who had seen the best of the 25-year-old during his loan spell.

It’s safe to say that in response to this news, the Portsmouth faithful on Twitter have reacted badly, with many fans taking aim at the club’s management.

We dive into some of that negative reaction here…

Any good news at all Andy? Like, any? — Ell (@FookingEll) August 6, 2020

Must be signing for a club that hasn’t spent the last few weeks just making excuses as to why they can’t sign anyone…which leaves just about every other club — Sam Brown (@Samalaaarr) August 6, 2020

Probably end up at Charlton we’re he was supposed to end up in Jan if it wasn’t for there embargo . They always end up with players we are linked with probably down to Gallen — matt burnett (@mattburnett23) August 6, 2020

I’m staggered!!! Thought we were really going to compete this season 😂😂😂 like i have said before! We missed our chance 2 seasons ago. Much much weaker side. And no sign of us strengthening. 10th would be a good season for us. And reach 3rd round of cup #pompey — Lee Cooke (@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE) August 6, 2020

Haha no one wants to come to us lol 😂 and who can blame the with that donkey still in charge haha 😂 — Luke Stanway (@luke_stanway) August 6, 2020

There is a concerning lack of good news stories coming out of Fratton Park right now. Fans just want to know the shortcomings of last year are being addressed, not just hope that we might start better. — Andy Bastable (@andybastable) August 6, 2020

Hahahahahahaha fraudulence on behalf of the club we’re actually done nah — Ben (@BTabbs7922) August 6, 2020

Don't blame him I wouldn't want to come here either — Jake #JACKETTOUT (@Jake_PFC) August 6, 2020

Ahahah what a joke of a club this is — Dan (@DanLewis1999) August 6, 2020

It’s actually laughable at this point — Jay (@jayleggett1) August 6, 2020