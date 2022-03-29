Concerning fresh reports on Derby County takeover situation and future points deduction emerge

Derby County’s administrators Quantuma have not picked a preferred bidder to take to the EFL for approval as it was previously suggested they would over the weekend, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

On Friday, Quantuma outlined the process they expected to follow in order to publicly name a preferred bidder.

In a statement, they revealed that final bids had to be in by close of business on Friday and would then be assessed over the weekend.

A decision would then be made over the preferred bidder and they would seek EFL approval in discussions early this week before publicly naming them.

According to Nixon, however, the administrators have not yet picked a preferred bidder as they claimed they would.

He claims that none of the bids made reach the numbers needed financially and that finding a buyer is proving harder than ever.

Additionally, Nixon has reported that the chances of avoiding an EFL points deduction for next season now look slim.

As per The Telegraph’s John Percy, a points deduction may be applied if the bids don’t meet EFL insolvency regulations.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Derby County’s stadium that all Rams fans should get correct

1 of 11 The capacity of Pride Park is 33,834. True or false? True False

The Verdict

This is a very concerning update on the Derby situation.

The new timelines outlined by the administrators on Friday looked to offer fresh hope that concrete progress would soon be made toward a takeover deal and the arrival of a new owner.

However, it seems Quantuma are facing continued problems and may once again not be able to stick to the timeline they revealed just a few days ago.

Supporters have become cautious when it comes to any of the timelines or claims made by the administrators and Nixon’s reports highlight just why.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of the week pans out and whether a preferred bidder is indeed selected and named.