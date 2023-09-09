Highlights Marcelino Nunez suffered a serious ankle injury during Chile's defeat to Uruguay, leaving his involvement in future matches uncertain.

Norwich City fans are concerned about Nunez's injury as he has been praised by the manager and could potentially miss games.

Norwich will be hoping for good news from Nunez's scans as they cannot sign a replacement due to the transfer window being closed.

Norwich City’s Marcelino Nunez was seen on crutches after going off injured in Chile’s defeat to Uruguay in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Marcelino Nunez suffers injury worry

The midfielder has been regularly involved for Chile in the past few years, so it was no surprise that he was called up to the national team once again over the current international break.

And, Nunez was handed a start as La Roja began their 2026 World Cup Qualifying campaign with a tough trip to Montivideo to take on Uruguay.

Nunez was named in the starting XI of the visitors, and he couldn’t prevent them from suffering a 3-1 defeat. However, the Norwich man didn’t complete the full game, as he was forced off very late on in pain after appearing to pick up an injury.

What happened to Marcelino Nunez?

The 23-year-old was clearly having problems with his ankle as he went off, and footage has since emerged via Red Gol of the player on crutches as he hobbles to get back onto the team coach after the game.

Reports from Chile, as shared by the Pink’Un, have claimed that Nunez has a ‘serious’ ankle injury, but further tests will be conducted on Saturday as they wait to discover the full extent of the issue.

Either way though, the early signs are not positive, and it seems highly unlikely Nunez will be involved as Chile play against Colombia in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

What does this mean for Norwich?

Obviously, the Canaries fans will be worried about their own club, and the truth is it’s too soon to know just how bad the problem is.

But, there is clearly concern over the player, and David Wagner will be fearful that he could have to do without Nunez over a period of time moving forward.

Even though the former Universidad Catolica man has only featured from the bench in his four Championship outings this season, Wagner has been full of praise for the player, insisting that he is pushing those in the XI.

So, Norwich will be hoping for good news from the scans, and any long-term issue would come just at the wrong time with the transfer window having shut last week, meaning they can’t sign a replacement.

It will also be a nervy time for the player, who will be desperate to force his way into the team at Carrow Road. Plus, Chile have four more qualifiers to play after the Colombia game, with international breaks scheduled in October and November, so he will be keen to help his country as they look to reach the World Cup in three years time.

What next for Norwich City?

It has been a fantastic start to the season for Norwich, even if they did lose at Rotherham last time out, as they’ve picked up ten points from five games.

Wagner will feel he has a good mix of experience and youth to push for promotion, although he will be aware of just how tough a league this is. Some will have question marks over the depth at Carrow Road, so an injury like this won’t help alleviate those fears.

Norwich are back in action next weekend when they take on Stoke City.