Fresh development shared as Reading could face significant blow following EFL rule breach

Reading could actually face a 12-point deduction after breaching EFL rules by failing to stick to an agreed spending plan.

It’s no secret that the Royals have had issues with the Football League in recent years and they were one of many clubs to face sanctions for how they’ve operated in the past.

They were actually deducted six points in November 2021 after admitting they breached the profitability and sustainability rules.

That prompted an agreement with the league over how they should act moving forward and reports have claimed they have not stuck to that, whilst the EFL have confirmed they are investigating.

And, the Times have revealed that if they are found guilty, the punishment facing Reading is up to a 12-point deduction, as opposed to the six that had been mentioned elsewhere.

That’s because they will get the six points that had been suspended from the previous issue, along with a fresh punishment for breaking the agreement.

Should that happen, it would see Paul Ince’s side move from 14th in the table to 21st and they would be just one point above the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is a real concern for Reading as if they are hit with 12 points they are immediately put into a relegation battle.

Ultimately, this will all be on the key figures at the club. They know what was agreed with the EFL and if they’ve broken the rules again they can’t have any complaints if they are hit with another points deduction.

Of course, you feel for the fans in this situation and hopefully there is a swift conclusion to all this and it doesn’t drag on.

