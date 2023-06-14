The Reading hierarchy have disappeared amid the club’s search for a new manager.

According to Anthony Smith, the club’s owner Dai Yongge is looking to sell the Royals following relegation to League One.

This uncertainty behind the scenes is also threatening to scupper the club’s plans to appoint a new manager.

Who is set to be the next Reading manager?

Chris Wilder has been heavily linked with taking on the role at the Madejski Stadium for next season.

The 55-year-old is currently without a club having been dismissed by Watford at the end of the last term.

Wilder had taken over in early March but was unable to steer the team towards the play-off places, so both parties opted to part ways following the conclusion of the campaign.

He also previously worked at Middlesbrough, where he enjoyed initial success before eventually running out of steam.

The experienced coach had his side competing in the relegation battle before being replaced by Michael Carrick in November.

What is the situation at Reading?

Reading have been embroiled in financial difficulty in recent seasons, earning a six-point deduction penalty that proved the difference in maintaining their status in the second tier in the previous campaign.

The team finished 22nd in the Championship, falling to a five-point gap to 21st place Cardiff City.

Paul Ince was dismissed as manager in April, with Noel Hunt taking the reins on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Hunt was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation, meaning Reading are now preparing for life in League One.

It is hoped that Wilder can still be appointed as manager, but the uncertainty with the club’s ownership may yet see the deal collapse.

What next for Reading?

This is a disaster of a situation for the club and a massive concern for supporters.

Initial links with Wilder go back weeks, but the deal has still yet to be finalised.

The reason why is now becoming clearer following these latest developments, and it does not bode well for the season ahead.

Wilder would be a very promising appointment for the Royals, so it would be a big blow to their campaign if he walked away from the deal.

But, under these circumstances, it may be understandable if he did as these are not the kind of conditions that a lot of people would like to be working under.