Concerning Derby development as major Everton, Wayne Rooney report emerges

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is on Everton’s radar as a potential Rafa Benitez replacement and “unofficial communication lines” have been established, according to a report from The Sun.

Pressure is building on Benitez after the Toffees’ disappointing start to the season but it is said that the Premier League club’s owner is desperate for him to succeed at Goodison Park.

The report claims that the club hierarchy are aware that they need to have a contingency plan in place in case they have to give the Spaniard his marching orders and Rooney is on their radar as a potential replacement.

It is understood that unofficial communication lines are open between Everton and their former academy product, who has impressed with his job at Derby this term.

The Rams are bottom of the Championship as a result of points deductions due to administration and breaches of profitability and sustainability rules, which have cost them 21 points in total, but amid the off-field chaos at Pride Park the performances of Rooney’s side have been hugely impressive for the most part.

The Verdict

Given his status in the game and the credit he’s rightly received for Derby’s on-pitch performances this term despite their threadbare squad and off-pitch struggles, you felt this was always a link that was likely to come.

Rooney started his career at Everton and returned there after a long stint at Manchester United, so the link between him and the Toffees is a well-established one.

You feel it may well be a bit too early for him to step up to the Premier League but it is an appointment that you could see Everton making and it likely would be an opportunity too hard to turn down for the former club captain.

Derby are on course to be relegated to League One this season and Rooney has reiterated that he plans to stay at the helm when they do but the prospect of joining a top flight club like the Toffees is likely something that would tear him away.

It’s something that Derby fans should be concerned about, particularly given Benitez’s struggles.

