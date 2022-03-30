Concerning Derby County update shared as takeover saga drags on

A potential takeover for Derby County is still not near completion with the club thought to be ‘weeks away from liquidation’.

The Rams’ financial issues are well-known, with the club having entered administration back in September and it has been a real struggle to find a buyer despite plenty of interest in the Championship side.

As time passes, Derby’s situation becomes increasingly desperate and Telegraph reporter John Percy has delivered a bleak update on the situation this evening.

That’s after he confirmed that the administrators, Quantuma, are ‘not remotely close to finding a buyer’, whilst he added that the number of interested parties is now ‘dwindling’ due to the problems that are coming with doing a deal.

Those problems are said to be the £30m that is owed to HMRC, a further £20m to MSD and the fact that former owner Mel Morris still owns the stadium.

Percy also added that there are two parties still in talks, one of which is from the UK and the other from the United States.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently eight points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.

The verdict

This is not good news at all and the Derby fans will be livid that another deadline has been missed in terms of naming a preferred bidder.

In truth, this update probably won’t come as a surprise as the lack of progress that has been made was proof that all was not well behind the scenes and this seems to confirm it.

Ultimately, this situation needs to be resolved quickly and it will be a nervy few weeks ahead for the support who are desperate for some good news.

