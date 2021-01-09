Concerning Derby County update shared as off-field issues continue

Some of the Derby County squad are still to be paid their December wages, as the proposed takeover of the Rams is still to go through.

It was reported towards the end of last month that the players hadn’t received their full salaries, although it was also suggested Sheikh Khaled’s purchase of the club was imminent, which would then lead to the wages being paid.

As we know, that hasn’t happened, and The Athletic have revealed that some of the players are still waiting for their money.

Additionally, the update, understandably, claims the players are growing increasingly frustrated at how the situation has been handled, particularly with the lack of communication from the club.

With the takeover, the report states that both parties ‘remain confident’ that the deal will go through, but no timescale was given on when that would be the case.

Given that, current owner Mel Morris had been hoping for the new owner to pay the December salaries.

A very young Derby County side, made up of U18 and U23 players, lost 2-0 to non-league Chorley in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The verdict

This is a bad look for Derby, as the players should be paid, whether that’s an advance from the prospective owner, or by Morris.

Obviously, the takeover is the main issue surrounding the club right now, so you can understand why the priority is to sort that, but these issues should still be sorted.

Ultimately, Derby fans will be hugely frustrated at the delay in this deal, and they would appreciate a proper update from key figures as to what is going on.

