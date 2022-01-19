Concerning Derby County update emerges in Wayne Rooney, Everton saga

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is interested in taking charge at Everton following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, according to Mail Plus.

The Spanish coach was sacked on the back of the Toffees’ 2-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday, which has left them 16th in the Premier League.

Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Jose Mourinho have all been linked with the Goodison Park job and it appears the former would be keen to take charge.

Mail Plus has reported that the 36-year-old is ready to leave Derby and become Everton’s new manager.

The former Toffees academy player is said to be interested in succeeding Benitez at the Premier League club.

As per the Liverpool Echo, Everton have not yet officially approached the Rams over speaking to Rooney about the vacant manager job.

The former England and Manchester United captain has done a fantastic job since taking charge of Derby.

Amid significant off-field issues, Rooney kept them up last season while in 2021/22 he has moved them to within eight points of safety in what would be a truly remarkable survival push.

A transfer embargo has left the Rams with a threadbare squad and they have been deducted a total of 21 points this season but they’ve won four of their last six – including victories over promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion.

The Verdict

This is a serious concern for the Rams.

It seems Rooney is keen on taking charge of Everton following Benitez’s departure, which is understandable given it is his boyhood club and a chance to manage in the Premier League.

Even so, losing their manager would be a massive blow for Derby and you feel may end any hopes they may have of staying up this season.

The off-field issues at the Pride Park club look far from being sorted and Rooney’s future is just another thing to add to the long list of concerns for Rams fans.

You can’t blame the 36-year-old for wanting to take the job but losing him is really the last thing they need right now.