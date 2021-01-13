Concerning Derby County development shared as takeover saga continues

Derby County are looking for another loan from MSD UK Holdings as they continue to wait for Sheikh Khaled’s takeover to go through, with the threat of administration looming.

The Rams had received approval from the EFL for the deal to go through in November, and it seemed a matter of time before it was finalised.

However, constant delays have infuriated the fans, even though they have constantly been reassured that the deal will go through.

And, Telegraph journalist John Percy has given a stark warning of the position the Championship side are in, as he revealed that Mel Morris is in talks with MSD UK Holdings, who are linked to billionaire Michael Dell, for another loan to cover costs, including the outstanding wages the squad are owed.

“Players still been not paid and understand Derby have sought another loan from MSD. Money in bank now very low and a genuine threat of administration if this is not sorted ASAP.”

It was reported back in August last year that a company linked to Dell had given the Rams a loan.

The verdict

This is a hugely concerning development for Derby, and fans will be extremely worried about what’s going on.

Quite simply, they deserve a proper update from the club, which outlines exactly what the latest is with Sheikh Khaled, and what the hold ups are.

The fact it keeps dragging on is obviously not good, and the club are going to be a in a very bleak position if it’s not finalised quickly going by this update.

