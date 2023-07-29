Highlights Blackburn Rovers have been linked with Sunderland's Danny Batth this summer.

Batth only has one year left on his contract with Sunderland, while Blackburn were reportedly ready to offer him a two-year deal.

Alan Nixon has reported that Batth moving to Ewood Park is now "very unlikely".

For Blackburn Rovers supporters hoping to land experienced Sunderland defender Danny Batth this summer, a rather concerning update has emerged.

Indeed, the club have been linked with a move for the 32-year-old this summer.

Alan Nixon via Patreon first reported the club's interest earlier this month, reporting that Rovers were keen to bring in Batth as a replacement for outgoing veteran Daniel Ayala.

Further updates suggested that the club were attempting to get Batth in on the cheap, with the hope that Sunderland would see him surplus to requirements.

The Lancashire Telegraph, in fact, said that were Batth to sign, it would be on a free transfer, with no fee required to be paid.

What is the latest on Danny Batth to Sunderland?

A fresh twist has now emerged, though, after relative silence on the potential deal over the last couple of weeks.

Indeed, Alan Nixon, the man to first break the story, has offered the latest update on Twitter.

When asked by a supporter how the deal for Batth was progressing, Nixon replied simply: "Batth very unlikely".

It seems, then, that Batth looks set to remain at the Stadium of Light for now.

How long does Danny Batth have left on his Sunderland contract?

In some ways, if that is to be the case, it could be argued that it is a shame for Danny Batth himself.

Currently, the 32-year-old only has the security of one further year on his contract at Sunderland, whereas Blackburn were reportedly willing to offer the experienced defender a two-year contract.

What is Sunderland's stance on Danny Batth's future?

Perhaps the above is why it has felt like Sunderland have been very open with Batth regarding his options.

At least that is what comments from Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray suggested earlier this month when quizzed on Batth's future.

Mowbray was keen to stress just how good Batth was last season, but it sounded as though the defender's future was very much in his own hands due to a potential lack of game time this upcoming season.

"We have to wait and see - it seems strange, doesn't it, to be talking about your player of the year last year leaving." Mowbray replied when quizzed on Batth's future earlier this month, via ChronicleLive.

"But we have signed two young centre halves [Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis], you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away.

"You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player.

"Let's see what the next six weeks brings on that front. He was amazing last year, I have to say that.

"If he stays: great. If he goes it's because he wants to play. He'll get a feel of it [and we'll go from there]."

Batth made 40 Championship appearances for Sunderland in 2022/23 and. unless things change, it looks as though he will be in their squad for the upcoming campaign, too.