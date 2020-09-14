Concerning Blackburn Rovers injury update emerges

Blackburn Rovers will be without Bradley Johnson for this week’s League Cup meeting with Newcastle United, with the midfielder injured in Saturday’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Johnson featured for 90 minutes in Saturday’s 3-2 loss in Bournemouth, with the midfielder scoring Rovers’ first goal to put the score at 1-1 in the 42nd minute.

However, despite completing 90 minutes, the midfielder has picked up an ankle injury and is now a doubt for next weekend’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City

As per Lancashire Live, the 33-year-old will miss the trip to Newcastle during the week, with Tony Mowbray refusing to take any risk with the midfielder in the League Cup.

Discussing Johnson’s knock on the back of the defeat in Bournemouth, Mowbray said: “Bradley Johnson has taken a knock to his ankle, he won’t be travelling.

“Bradley Johnson is the main one that I think will be a problem. I’m hoping he’ll be OK for the weekend, so we won’t take a chance on him.”

Johnson was a regular for Mowbray last season in the Championship, with the former Leeds, Norwich and Derby midfielder making 34 appearances in his debut campaign at Ewood Park.

He scored three goals and registered two assists as Rovers finished mid-table.

The Verdict

It’s obviously disappointing that Johnson has picked up an injury, but if he misses the League Cup clash in Newcastle, it is hardly the end of the world.

For Mowbray, it’s surely more important to have the midfielder available to take on Wycombe next weekend and help get Blackburn off the mark.

Johnson has been key to what Mowbray does with Blackburn and he’s set for a big role in 2020/21. Nursing his fitness is the most important thing right now.

Thoughts? Let us know!