Concerning Blackburn Rovers injury news emerges

Blackburn Rovers are preparing themselves for a period of months without the service of Lewis Travis, who is said to have picked up a severe knee ligament injury in the League Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

Mowbray watched his side be beaten 1-0 at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening, with Ryan Fraser’s debut goal enough to secure the Magpies a passage into the next round of the cup.

However, more pressing concerns were there for Mowbray at full-time, with Travis joining a lengthy list of absentees, with the Blackburn boss confirming that the midfielder’s setback is a major concern.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City

“I got a sheet from my physio this morning regarding the injured players and it was running off the bottom of the page,” Mowbray told Blackburn’s official media channels.

“Trav is a major concern for us. He has an appointment with a specialist tomorrow, with his diagnosis a lateral ligament injury.

“It’s not a mild one, it’s quite severe, so we’ll prepare ourselves to be without Travis for a few months.

“It’s a blow to us, a huge blow to us because he’s the guy who wins the ball back for us the most and gets us back into possession.

“Trav was in getting treatment on Wednesday. I’m sure he’ll be pretty down when the realisation kicks in that he’ll be months from playing football again.”

Travis made 43 appearances in the midfield for Blackburn last season in the Championship, with the 22-year-old impressing as Mowbray’s side probed for a breakthrough into the division’s top-six.

He’s also played a part in all three games at the start of the current campaign, but is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Blackburn entertain Wycombe Wanderers this weekend at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This is disappointing news for Blackburn and Travis.

The midfielder is a key part of Mowbray’s squad, so to lose him to such a serious injury is a real blow for Blackburn.

In terms of the player, Travis will be gutted. He’s a regular in the side and you had the feeling that 2020/21 was going to be a big campaign for him.

This setback will knock him back, but let’s hope he can come back stronger.

Thoughts? Let us know!