Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser could soon be heading to the Championship.

The 29-year-old, who made just eight Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season, is wanted by Norwich City, reports have claimed.

Ryan Fraser to Norwich City

As per the Eastern Daily Press, the Canaries are keen on bringing the Scotsman to Carrow Road on a loan deal as they look to improve their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It was a disappointing season for the club this past campaign and clearly they are looking at bringing in attacking quality this summer.

Experienced forward Ashley Barnes has already signed, as has Irish defender Shane Duffy, and it is now said the club will push to sign Fraser, who is among their targets in wide areas.

Would Ryan Fraser be a good signing for Norwich City?

With the above links in mind, we asked former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the Canaries potentially bringing Fraser in this summer.

Whilst Palmer is clearly a fan of Fraser's talent, he does express doubts about the player in other areas.

"This would be a very strong signing and show that Norwich mean business next season after already signing Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy on free transfers," Palmer explained to FLW.

"There's a big question mark over Ryan's attitude for me after his conduct at Bournemouth when he ran down his contract.

"Ironically, now, he's training with the under-21's at Newcastle.

"He has two years left on his contract and when Eddie Howe was quizzed about why Ryan was training with the under-21's his reply was 'I just want to work with players who are committed to Newcastle United and for the benefit of the group'.

"Ryan [Fraser] is without a doubt a talent, but it seems if things are not going his way, he could upset the apple cart.

"I'd think twice about bringing him into my dressing room, no matter how good of a player he is."

How long is left on Ryan Fraser's Newcastle contract?

Having joined Newcastle United in 2020, Ryan Fraser signed a five-year deal at St James' Park.

This means that the 29-year-old is contracted to the Magpies until 2025, as Carlton Palmer touched on above.

However, it seems clear that his future does not lie with the Premier League club, given that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe took the decision to remove him from the first team group at St James' Park last season, as also mentioned by Palmer.

A loan deal, then, seems like a real possibility this summer.