Norwich City and Reading FC will have the chance to re-sign their respective Newcastle United loanees, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick, in the summer with the Magpies open to the pair's exit once more.

Hayden joined Norwich on a season-long loan agreement back in the summer, with the "obligation to make the deal permanent should certain performance-related criteria be met" over the campaign.

However, the 28-year-old has played only 12 times this season for Norwich owing to surgery on a long-term knee issue.

Hendrick, meanwhile, has played in 37 of Reading's 38 games this season, scoring four goals and registering an assist. Unlike the Hayden to Norwich deal, no obligation to make the move permanent existed in the loan agreement with Newcastle.

The Athletic detail how both Hayden and Hendrick will be made available in the summer, despite having three years and one year to run on their deals respectively.

"Isaac Hayden's deal runs until 2026 and Jeff Hendrick's to 2024, but they will both be made available," they write.

It's not clear what stance Norwich have on a permanent agreement for Hayden after his injury-hit season and Reading's financial situation might not allow any further agreement with Hendrick.

One hurdle any club looking to sign either player in the summer will be their respective wage demands.

The Athletic continue by suggesting further loans might be more suitable: "Permanent interest may be an issue again, though, given their wages."

Little over a month of the EFL season remains now, with Norwich still pursuing a place in the Championship's play-offs. Reading, meanwhile, are hoping to stay clear of the relegation zone amid the threat of a further six-point deduction heading the Royals' way between now and the end of the season.

The Verdict

Signing players permanently out of the Premier League is far from simple for EFL clubs, mainly due to the wage demands as this article outlines.

Re-signing Hayden would be a huge risk for Norwich at any significant outlay given his injury history, whilst Reading can't start planning for 23/24 with so much up in the air right now.

It all points to sagas surrounding both Hayden and Hendrick in the summer, with there quite clearly no future for them at Newcastle as the club kicks on in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

