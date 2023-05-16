Burnley and Sheffield United’s pursuit of Carney Chukwuemeka has been complicated by developments at Chelsea.

The newly promoted clubs are reportedly eyeing a loan move for the 19-year-old this summer.

Would Carney Chukwuemeka be a good signing for Burnley or Sheffield United?

The midfielder has had a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, struggling for game time in the team sitting 11th in the Premier League table.

However, according to The Star, the prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the former Aston Villa academy star, meaning a loan move may not be sanctioned.

The Argentine is set to be appointed as the latest Chelsea manager, with reports suggesting an agreement over a contract has been reached with the Premier League club.

The youngster signed for Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £20 million just 12 months ago, highlighting the potential that he possesses.

How has Carney Chukwuemeka fared at Chelsea?

Chukwuemeka has made just 11 league appearances since making the switch to the Blues last summer, including only one start.

He has yet to feature for Frank Lampard as the team struggles for form in the mid-table.

But any potential loan move to the Blades or Burnley may yet depend on a decision from Pochettino.

It is understood that Pochettino is a big fan of Chukwuemeka, meaning he may opt to keep the promising midfielder.

With both clubs on their way up to the Premier League, the pair are seeking reinforcements in midfield to bolster their options for life back in the top flight.

A loan move is being considered by Sheffield United due to a lack of funds, with the loan market expected to be explored quite heavily at Bramall Lane this summer.

Meanwhile, a loan move is also being explored by Vincent Kompany’s side, with the Belgian having recently agreed a new five-year deal to keep him at Turf Moor until 2028.

Would a loan move be beneficial for Carney Chukwuemeka?

It has not been a good season for Chukwuemeka and a loan move may make the most sense.

Chelsea have a bloated squad and will need to trim that down this summer in order to ensure players don’t end up stalling out due to a lack of game time.

Chukwuemeka going out on loan would allow him to receive the game time he needs at this stage of his development.

The only reason to keep him would be if he is genuinely a part of Pochettino’s plans to become a regular player in his team.