Highlights Rotherham United have expressed interest in Michael Duff as their next manager, but it is unlikely he will join so soon after leaving Swansea.

Duff had success as a coach in the Football League, winning promotion with Cheltenham and leading Barnsley to the play-off final.

Rotherham is in need of a quick decision for a new manager due to their poor league position and upcoming busy schedule.

Rotherham United have shown an interest in Michael Duff as they continue their search for a new manager, but it’s unlikely he will join after just leaving Swansea.

Swansea City sack Michael Duff

The 45-year-old was sacked as Swansea chief on Monday night, less than six months after he was named as Russell Martin’s replacement.

Duff had established himself as one of the brightest coaches in the Football League, having won promotion with Cheltenham and keeping them in the third tier, before joining Barnsley, who reached the play-off final in his campaign in charge.

However, things didn’t work out for Duff in Wales, as he won just five of his 19 league games in charge, which included a five-game winless streak that prompted the board to act on Monday night.

As well as the poor results, fans had been angry at the style of play, which moved away from the possession-based approach favoured under Martin.

Related 4 managers Swansea City must consider following Michael Duff sacking The Swans ended Duff's time as head coach abruptly on Monday night after over five months in charge in South Wales

Rotherham keen on Michael Duff

The Millers made the decision to sack Matt Taylor during the November international break, but they are yet to announce his successor, with Wayne Carlisle leading the team on an interim basis.

It had been claimed that Rotherham wanted to appoint Nathan Jones, with the ex-Southampton chief watching their 0-0 draw at Birmingham over the weekend. However, he is thought to have rejected the chance to take over.

As a result, the hierarchy are looking elsewhere, and journalist Nick Mashiter has confirmed that Duff is a target.

Yet, he also explained how a move is not expected to happen, as the Northern Irishman seems set to take some more time out of the game.

“Rotherham have shown an interest in axed Swansea boss Michael Duff, but it’s unlikely to happen (barring a dramatic change). Too soon after Swans exit.”

Would this have been a good appointment?

You can understand why Rotherham are keen to speak to Duff, as he would appear to tick a lot of boxes for them.

Whilst the past six months have been tough, it can’t take away from the fact that Duff has done very well in his managerial career, which stretches back to 2018.

During his time with Cheltenham and Barnsley he proved that he was a good coach, and you get the feeling that Swansea was just the wrong fit for Duff.

What next for Rotherham?

This has been a lengthy process for Rotherham, and whilst Duff would have been a good fit, the reality is that they need to make a decision quickly.

Carlisle has done very well since coming in, with the team picking up creditable points against Leeds and Birmingham, but they are 23rd in the table and seven points from safety.

So, their situation is very bleak, and the uncertainty isn’t doing them any favours, particularly as they are ready to embark on a very busy period.

If Duff isn’t keen, they need to look elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see who will land the job.

Rotherham are back in action this weekend when they host Swansea, so Duff could have been lining up against his old club less than a week after his exit.