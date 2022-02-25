“Completely unnecessary” – Manchester United join Tottenham, West Ham and Rangers in West Brom player pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United have entered the race for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per a report from 90min.com.

West Ham Untied saw a bid rejected for the Baggies shot-stopper in the summer, and have seemingly continued to monitor the 28-year-old’s progress since.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Johnstone, as reported by talkSPORT, whilst TEAMtalk have named Rangers as club who are considering a move.

Appearing 28 times in the Championship this season, Johnstone has kept 12 clean sheets, conceding just 23 goals in the process during a disappointing season thus far for the Baggies.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding United’s interest in the 28-year-old shot-stopper…

Charlie Gregory

I think it sounds about right that after selling Sam Johnstone in the first place, Man United are now scrambling to sign him back.

He’s certainly good enough to play in the top flight but I don’t know if a move back to Old Trafford is the right call. With David De Gea currently as the number one, it might be hard to break into the reckoning and Johnstone won’t want to sit on the bench.

Even if you take the Spaniard out of the equation though, the Red Devils still have Dean Henderson to choose. He is arguably as good, if not better, than Johnstone so would likely mean he is even further down the pecking order if he joined.

Johnstone is also too good to be a backup – so a move elsewhere, where he could get Premier League football and play more regularly would be the better port of call for the player.

Marcus Ally

This would be a completely unnecessary signing for Manchester United.

Even if Dean Henderson left the club, Tom Heaton is a more than competent backup goalkeeper in the Premier League to play second fiddle to David De Gea.

At 31, De Gea probably has another five years as first choice shot stopper and therefore, though financially lucrative, it would not be a move that progresses Johnstone’s career.

The 28-year-old could likely get a Premier League move in the summer, to a destination that would give him a much more realistic chance of earning regular first team opportunities.

If Johnstone is to continue competing for the England number one spot, he has to play games, which will not be possible back at Manchester United.

Ned Holmes

It would be a smart bit of business for United – assuming of course Dean Henderson departs.

David De Gea is the clear first choice and the Premier League club also have Henderson and Tom Heaton, so they don’t need another keeper.

Should Henderson depart, Johnstone would be an excellent back up and he may be interested in returning to the club he started his career at.

That said, I’m not convinced this is the right move for him. He is good enough to be starting week in, week out in the Premier League and he’s not going to get that opportunity at Old Trafford.

There have to be better options for him and teams where he can be playing regularly in the top flight.

He’d be a phenomenal back up but for his own good, I wouldn’t go.