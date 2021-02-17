Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Completely uninspiring’, ‘Dear God no’ – These Bristol City fans react as potential managerial candidates revealed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City have begun their search for a new manager after Dean Holden was sacked following the 2-0 defeat at home to Reading last night.

The 41-year-old, who was promoted from assistant manager after Lee Johnson left, only had six months in charge, and a run of 11 defeats in 15 league games saw calls for the manager to go.

That decision came last night, and Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed that Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin are the early names under consideration.

Cook would appear to be a relatively popular choice among the fan base, and he is out of work after leaving Wigan last season.

However the prospect of appointing Appleton or Martin, who are in League One with Lincoln and MK Dons respectively, hasn’t gone down well with some of the support, even though both have reputations for producing good football, with the Imps top of the third tier.

Nevertheless, many fans want a more ambitious appointment, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


