‘Completely uninspiring’, ‘Dear God no’ – These Bristol City fans react as potential managerial candidates revealed

Bristol City have begun their search for a new manager after Dean Holden was sacked following the 2-0 defeat at home to Reading last night.

The 41-year-old, who was promoted from assistant manager after Lee Johnson left, only had six months in charge, and a run of 11 defeats in 15 league games saw calls for the manager to go.

That decision came last night, and Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed that Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin are the early names under consideration.

Cook would appear to be a relatively popular choice among the fan base, and he is out of work after leaving Wigan last season.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

However the prospect of appointing Appleton or Martin, who are in League One with Lincoln and MK Dons respectively, hasn’t gone down well with some of the support, even though both have reputations for producing good football, with the Imps top of the third tier.

Nevertheless, many fans want a more ambitious appointment, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

We’ve now got 30 days of the Mark Ashton Pantomime to look forward too FFs – — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) February 17, 2021

The uproar if it’s Russell Martin — Robins Statto (@robinsstatto) February 17, 2021

Russell Martin is far too young and inexperienced. He won 16 out of 47 games in league one.

Appleton has a lower points per game record than Dean Holden!

Paul Cook also has a poor record in the championship and got Wigan relegated in his last season. Completely uninspiring list! — 🆃🅷🅴 🆁🅰🆅🅸🅽🅶 🆁🅾🅱🅸🅽 (@RobinRaving) February 17, 2021

Appleton’s Ashtons mate so would always be linked. Would love cook but apparently didn’t want it last time — Russ Jenner (@russjenner) February 17, 2021

There’s no way it’s any of these Gregor, you can put Russell Martin in the bin that’s a no go, Appleton might be his mate but are city going to pay to take a manager from elsewhere? Unlikely. I’m sure Paul Cook would want more control then Ashton will allow. So he’ll say no. — Jon Wilmot (@jwilmot89) February 17, 2021

Dear god no , no , no , no , no , no

Cook would Be the best out of this bunch !! — JAMES (@JAMES96453204) February 17, 2021

I would literally rather they gave to to a Scott Murray than appoint one of Ashtons yes men. Cook with full control over everything please. — Adam Forster (@AdamMForster) February 17, 2021