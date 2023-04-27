This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are keen on QPR winger Chris Willock, according to the Daily Record.

The report claims that Mick Beale wants to reunite with the 25-year-old at Ibrox and that the player is interested in making the move as well.

The Scottish club are said to be confident that they can sign him cheaply.

Would Chris Willock be a good signing for Rangers?

Our FLW writers have their say on the deal...

Declan Harte

Cashing in on Willock now looks a likely prospect for QPR this summer, given how Gareth Ainsworth has found little use for him since coming in as manager.

The forward was at his best this season under Michael Beale, who is now the Rangers boss, which could make this an ideal move for all parties.

The chance to move to Ibrox is also appealing given they will be competing for league titles and in European competition.

Meanwhile, QPR could still find themselves in League One next season.

Willock’s past with Beale makes him a solid potential addition to the Rangers squad, and the 42-year-old is most likely to get the best out of him at this stage.

Ned Holmes

I am completely sure that Chris Willock will leave QPR this summer.

He's fallen out of favour under Gareth Ainsworth, who will get the chance to make changes to his squad if he keeps the R's up, while Willock will have no interest in playing League One football.

A move to Rangers makes sense for all parties but the Championship club have to do all they can to be properly compensated, starting with triggering his one-year extension.

Whether that's an upfront fee or a sizeable sell-on clause, it's important that Willock's departure helps the club in future windows.

We saw the 25-year-old thrive under Beale and given the way Rangers dominate games, he could well get back to his best north of the border.

Adam Jones

There's an option to trigger an extension in his contract so it would be difficult to see him leaving Loftus Road for free.

He has struggled in recent times but he can still be a real asset on his day, so QPR should be looking to charge quite a bit for him.

If he can be sold for a decent fee, Gareth Ainsworth could use that money to put his stamp on the squad so it wouldn't be a real shock if he leaves.

In terms of whether he would be a good signing for Rangers, he already knows Mick Beale and shouldn't take too long to settle into life at Ibrox because of that.

Recording seven goals and 11 assists in 35 league appearances last season, that just goes to show how much of a threat he can be in front of goal and that firepower will be useful for a side at risk of losing Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.