‘Completely out of his depth’ – These Derby fans were not impressed with one man in Nottingham Forest draw

It was a frustrating night for Derby County on Friday, as they could only play out a 1-1 draw with local rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

After starting the game on top, the Rams fell behind just past the half-hour mark, when James Garner’s shot slipped though the hands of David Marshall.

Derby then had to endure a sustained period of pressure from their opponents, but having stood strong in defence to avoid conceding again, they earned a point with less than ten minutes remaining thanks to a stunning striker from Colin Kazim-Richards.

Even so, there will still some Derby fans who were frustrated with certain aspects of their side’s performance as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of scrutiny was Kamil Jozwiak.

The winger endured a frustrating evening on Friday, as he struggled to really involve himself in the game, or create much in terms of chances for his teammates from out wide as the Rams looked for a way into the game.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by some of those Derby fans, and here, we take a look at what they had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.

For me I feel we really need to stick with 3-5-2 as a formation. Tonight showed we need Gregory in the team and Wags/Jozwiak offering nothing more often than not. #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) February 26, 2021

Poor quality all over the pitch tonight!!! I see Bird getting pelters! Not the only one! Jozwiak not shown up for weeks!! They nullified us ! #dcfc #dcfcfans — garry moore (@garrymoore2) February 26, 2021

Poor performance, great finish to earn a point by Big Col. As for all the #dcfc fans saying smash Knockaert, let’s be honest he’s exactly what we wanted Jozwiak to be. — Nige (@NigeBriden) February 26, 2021

Yet another robbed point that will mask over all of our problems. Wisdom, Knight and Shinnie uncharacteristically shocking tonight. Jozwiak has 0 end product, his fee being what people are clinging onto. We’re going nowhere with Max Bird playing, he’ll be at Burton soon #dcfc — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) February 26, 2021

Not to be Mr Negative, but I’m still yet to see what Jozwiak offers?#dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris (@CheBaronay) February 26, 2021

A player who I was so glad to see come to Derby was Kamil Jozwiak, I am afraid he doesn’t bring enough to the game! Has had enough game time to see that he isn’t quite the player I was hoping he was #dcfc — Me (@pauleapo) February 26, 2021

How is Jozwiak this poor completely out of his death and has been all season. I’ve never seen a player with worse spatial awareness!#dcfc — DCFCBarbarian (@ManlikeMatt10) February 26, 2021