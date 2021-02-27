Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Completely out of his depth’ – These Derby fans were not impressed with one man in Nottingham Forest draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating night for Derby County on Friday, as they could only play out a 1-1 draw with local rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

After starting the game on top, the Rams fell behind just past the half-hour mark, when James Garner’s shot slipped though the hands of David Marshall.

Derby then had to endure a sustained period of pressure from their opponents, but having stood strong in defence to avoid conceding again, they earned a point with less than ten minutes remaining thanks to a stunning striker from Colin Kazim-Richards.

Even so, there will still some Derby fans who were frustrated with certain aspects of their side’s performance as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of scrutiny was Kamil Jozwiak.

The winger endured a frustrating evening on Friday, as he struggled to really involve himself in the game, or create much in terms of chances for his teammates from out wide as the Rams looked for a way into the game.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by some of those Derby fans, and here, we take a look at what they had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance.


