‘Not convinced’ – Many Derby County fans react to Man United loanee’s performances in Cardiff defeat

Derby County endured a difficult night on Tuesday, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

A double from Leandro Bacuna, along with goals from Kieffer Moore and Wills Vaulks, were enough to secure all three points for the Bluebirds, who continue their impressive run under manager Mick McCarthy.

Derby however, suffered a fresh setback in their attempts to pull further away from the Championship relegation zone here, although they do still sit nine points clear of the bottom three.

Can you get 22/22 on this Derby County striker quiz?

1 of 22 In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra? 2015 2016 2017 2018

One player who seemingly struggled for the Rams on Tuesday, was Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi.

The 18-year-old centre back was handed his second start since joining the Rams on a temporary basis in January, completing the full 90 minutes for the first time this season, although that it seems was not easy against an on-form Cardiff side, with a number of Derby seemingly far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the teenager’s latest performance.

If that Mengi is a defender then I’m the Queen Mother. He will never play for Man Utd. Just stands watching the game. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) March 2, 2021

He maybe 18 or whatever but I’m not impressed with Mengi at all! #dcfc — Tom Bell (@TomBellDerby) March 2, 2021

I wouldn’t just substitute Mengi and Baningime I would get them back on the bus to their parent clubs. Look out of their depth #dcfc #mufc #efc — Tom Kerry (@TomKerry_) March 2, 2021

Mengi all over the place. Out of his depth on this showing #dcfc — James Birch (@Birch96) March 2, 2021

Mengi way out of his depth, slightly unfair chucking him in against an aggressive side. It’s been excruciating to watch #dcfc #dcfcrams — Arttire (@arttireoriginal) March 2, 2021

Mengi is completely out of his depth #dcfc — George (@SteGeorgeP) March 2, 2021

Mengi has been absolutely awful #dcfc — Conor Brown (@s35ram) March 2, 2021

Not convinced by mengi at all #dcfc — Ed (@EHarper95) March 2, 2021