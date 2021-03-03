Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Not convinced’ – Many Derby County fans react to Man United loanee’s performances in Cardiff defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County endured a difficult night on Tuesday, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

A double from Leandro Bacuna, along with goals from Kieffer Moore and Wills Vaulks, were enough to secure all three points for the Bluebirds, who continue their impressive run under manager Mick McCarthy.

Derby however, suffered a fresh setback in their attempts to pull further away from the Championship relegation zone here, although they do still sit nine points clear of the bottom three.

One player who seemingly struggled for the Rams on Tuesday, was Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi.

The 18-year-old centre back was handed his second start since joining the Rams on a temporary basis in January, completing the full 90 minutes for the first time this season, although that it seems was not easy against an on-form Cardiff side, with a number of Derby seemingly far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the teenager’s latest performance.


