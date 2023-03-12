“Completely obvious to me” – Key Portsmouth figure hits out at Sheffield Wednesday approach

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho felt the referee should have acted on Sheffield Wednesday’s time-wasting in their 1-0 loss to the Owls on Saturday.

A Josh Windass strike in the 11th minute turned out to be the only goal of the game and meant Darren Moore’s men took another big step closer to a return to the Championship.

However, they were made to battle against a Pompey side that went into the fixture in good form and pushed hard, particularly after Dominic Iorfa had been sent off late on.

Wednesday stood firm though to extend their club-record unbeaten run, but it’s fair to say Mousinho wasn’t too pleased with their approach.

“They were time-wasting from very early on and it was something the referee had to get a grip on… I asked him early on if he could speed things up because whenever we won a free-kick, Sheffield Wednesday players would kick the ball away,” he told the club media, as quoted by the Sheffield Star.

“It was completely obvious to me and the fourth official was acknowledging it, but we didn’t see any improvement and that was frustrating for the fans. I thought the refereeing unit could have done more about it early on because otherwise it just ruins the game.”

The verdict

This was a hugely frustrating afternoon for Portsmouth as they went down to the early goal and simply struggled to create clear chances after that as Wednesday defended superbly.

So, you can understand why the boss is annoyed but deep down he knows his side had enough time to get back level but they just couldn’t do enough in the final third.

Of course, Wednesday did take their time on occasions but that’s what all teams do when they’re winning and Moore will be delighted with the spirit and organisation his side showed to win in what was a very tough fixture.

