Connect with us

Reading

‘Completely different player’ – This Reading man’s transformation caught the eye during Preston win

Published

5 mins ago

on

Lucas Joao was on the score-sheet again for Reading yesterday, as the Royals won 2-0 at Preston North End in the Championship.

John Swift opened the scoring at Deepdale yesterday after 12-minutes, with Joao netting four minuets later to seal their third-straight win and their seventh under Mark Bowen – his first came in the reverse fixture back in October.

They were two good goals from Reading as well – Ovie Ejaria setting-up Swift to finish a well-worked goal and Joao finishing confidently from inside the box, his fifth goal of the season – four of those have come in his last seven appearances since returning from injury.

The 26-year-old was a proven goal-scorer at Sheffield Wednesday but there was the sense that he never really applied himself in the way that he could’ve done to be a better player.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season?

After his start to the season with Reading dwindled it seemed that story would again come true of Joao but coming back into the team under Bowen, he looks like a completely new player.

Here’s what Reading fans had to say on Twitter about his performance yesterday:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Completely different player’ – This Reading man’s transformation caught the eye during Preston win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: