‘Completely different player’ – This Reading man’s transformation caught the eye during Preston win

Lucas Joao was on the score-sheet again for Reading yesterday, as the Royals won 2-0 at Preston North End in the Championship.

John Swift opened the scoring at Deepdale yesterday after 12-minutes, with Joao netting four minuets later to seal their third-straight win and their seventh under Mark Bowen – his first came in the reverse fixture back in October.

They were two good goals from Reading as well – Ovie Ejaria setting-up Swift to finish a well-worked goal and Joao finishing confidently from inside the box, his fifth goal of the season – four of those have come in his last seven appearances since returning from injury.

The 26-year-old was a proven goal-scorer at Sheffield Wednesday but there was the sense that he never really applied himself in the way that he could’ve done to be a better player.

After his start to the season with Reading dwindled it seemed that story would again come true of Joao but coming back into the team under Bowen, he looks like a completely new player.

Here’s what Reading fans had to say on Twitter about his performance yesterday:

Lucas Joao is beginning to seem like a decent signing. If he can stay fit I can see him grabbing us 15/20 goals this season #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) December 29, 2019

Controversial opinion: Lucas Joao is #readingfc’s best striker. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) December 29, 2019

Lucas João has been really good since returning from injury. Holds up the ball very well when up top by himself and has the technique to link play. Most importantly, he tends to only need one chance to score 🔥 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/TjK1FNK4vc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 29, 2019

Lucas João for #ReadingFC: ⚽️ 5 Goals

🎯 3 Assists Started off fairly slow in terms of goal contributions but since returning from injury has been a completely different player and a real threat in front of goal. Looks to be a fantastic signing! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FwOHjcAHDf — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) December 29, 2019

Been class tbf, really taken his opportunity — Jimbo 2.0 (@DingJimbo) December 29, 2019

I think it's the best striker we've that can play with his backs to the net, and hold the ball. Reminds Nelson Oliveira. — Pedro Ventura (@1pedroventura1) December 30, 2019

Baller 🔥🔥🔥 — Readingfan106 (@Readingfan10) December 29, 2019