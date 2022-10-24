“Completely changed the game” – Burnley fan pundit reacts to 21-year-old’s display v Sunderland

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley managed to get back to winning ways on Saturday after recently being forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Birmingham City.

Despite conceding twice in the first-half of their clash with Sunderland, the Clarets managed to produce a superb comeback following the break to seal all three points at the Stadium of Light.

Nathan Tella reduced the deficit for Burnley before Manuel Benson levelled proceedings in the 61st minute.

Anass Zaroury then produced a moment of magic as he curled an effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to give the Clarets the lead.

Josh Brownhill secured victory for Burnley by scoring their fourth goal of the afternoon in the closing stages of this fixture.

Having netted his second league goal of the season against Sunderland, Zaroury will fancy his chances of making a difference for his side in their showdown with Norwich City tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has praised Zaroury for his recent displays and has predicted that the winger has the ability to compete in the Premier League in the future.

Speaking to FLW, Livingstone said: “He’s been fantastic, he has sort of settled down now.

“He took a bit of time to get into the team but now that he is in the team and is starting, he’s just thriving.

“You could see from the early games, when he came on against Preston he was fantastic and offered a real creative outlet and yeah, he’s really, really good.

“He’s started to chip in with a few goals now and an assist, brilliant from him.

“Him and Benson completely changed the game against Sunderland in that second-half and I could definitely see him playing in the Premier League.

“He’s only 21 now and he’s performing at a really high level and he reminds of an Ilias Chair at QPR and players like that, small, technical players who can play across the front three and I can imagine he could play up front as well.

“So yeah, he’s definitely got that about him and he’ll play in the Premier League, no doubt.”

9 quickfire questions about Burnley FC kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what season did Burnley wear this home kit? 2016/17 2017/18 2020/21 2018/19

The Verdict

Whereas it was always going to take Zaroury some time to adapt to life in his new surroundings, he has managed to show some real signs of promise in the Championship in recent weeks.

As well as finding the back of the net for Burnley last weekend, the winger played a direct role in two of the four goals that Burnley scored against Swansea earlier this month.

If he continues to learn from Vincent Kompany’s guidance, Zaroury will improve significantly as a player during the remainder of the campaign.

For Burnley’s sake, they will be hoping that the former Charleroi man will go on to represent the club in the top-flight next year as they are currently aiming to secure an immediate return to this division.