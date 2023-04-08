Burnley chairman Alan Pace says he is surprised by the club's instant Premier League return, admitting it has come sooner than he and manager Vincent Kompany expected.

The Clarets secured promotion back to the top flight with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Good Friday.

Ashley Barnes gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute when he turned home Josh Brownhill's shot, before Chuba Akpom equalised from the spot for Boro early in the second half after Josh Cullen was adjudged to have brought down Cameron Archer.

Kompany's side restored their lead in the 66th minute when Nathan Tella set up Connor Roberts, and they held on to confirm their Premier League return at the first available opportunity.

The result means the Clarets are now 19 league games unbeaten and they become the fastest team in Championship history to seal promotion with seven games of their season remaining.

What did Alan Pace say about Burnley's promotion?

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season after a six-year stay in the top flight, with Kompany leading a complete rebuild of the squad and transforming the playing style following his appointment at Turf Moor in the summer.

Pace admitted that considering the significant changes at the club, promotion has come much sooner than he expected, but he was full of praise for Kompany and the squad.

"It means the world to us right now. Vincent’s come in and done a phenomenal job, this team has come together in a win that we can only hope for and you’re seeing the benefits of it tonight," Pace told Sky Sports.

"This is the beginning of a lot more to come, we hope.

"I would just tell you that he’s one of the most incredible people that I’ve ever met and there will be a lot that we’ll talk about over the years, hopefully, but he’s something that’s very special.

"This is a complete surprise. This was not our plan. Vincent and I sat down during the summer and talked about it at great length. We gave ourselves two to three years, was the plan, and I just think what you see is a lot of magic coming together.

"This team is very good. You hear Vincent say it every week, they’ve got lots more to prove to themselves and to everyone, but I think that they’re surprising each and every one of us everyday but they’re phenomenal.

"I think Vincent’s been very clear about what needs to happen, we focus on the next game and it’s not done until it’s all done and we’re just in the process."

Is Burnley's instant Premier League return a surprise?

It is understandable why Pace is surprised by how soon Burnley have achieved promotion.

It was a huge rebuild at the club in the summer and you would normally have expected it to take time to gel the team together and for the players to adapt to the Championship.

But from relatively early on in the season, it became clear that the Clarets were the best team in the division, particularly in such an open league in which many have struggled for consistency.

Pace deserves huge credit for taking a gamble on appointing Kompany in the summer, but also for his commitment to a long-term vision and significant financial investment.

Kompany has delivered a side that plays attractive, attacking football, while also instilling a winning mentality in his players and Pace will now be hoping that the Belgian remains at Turf Moor, with interest in his services likely to increase following the Clarets' promotion.