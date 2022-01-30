‘Complete passenger again’ – Many Reading FC fans react to Chelsea loanee’s performance against QPR

Reading suffered yet another humiliating defeat as a first-half collapse consigned them to a 4-0 defeat against high-flyers Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The Royals started promisingly and even had a penalty shout waved away, but a Lyndon Dykes double and Luke Amos’ strike past Luke Southwood put the game out of reach before the interval as the visitors looked to limit the damage in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne’s header shortly after half-time could have set up another 7-0 thrashing against the Berkshire outfit, but the R’s took their foot off the gas late on in the game and that allowed Veljko Paunovic’s men to control the ball in spells later on in the match.

Nonetheless, it was still another disappointing defeat for them and one that capped off a torrid month after winning just one point from a possible 18, also being knocked out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers.

Luke Southwood was one of the only players to come out of yesterday’s meeting in the English capital with any credit, though scathing criticism was reserved for others who failed to step up to the plate against Mark Warburton’s men.

But how did Danny Drinkwater perform? The Chelsea loanee had underperformed in recent games – but did he improve in this one?

We take a look at what many Reading fans had to say about his display this weekend.

Drinkwater must have something in his contract to say he must play. Not in team on merit. His passing is awful and he just shouts at everyone. #readingfc — steve richardson (@Rich1Steve) January 30, 2022

I believe Pauno forgets Drinkwater IS on the pitch and therefore doesn’t sub him off because he can’t find him as he’s always missing #Readingfc #QPRREA — Jonathan Shakeri (@JonathanShakeri) January 29, 2022

A manager who knows basic tactics could get results out of this squad of players. Someone prepared to drop under-performers (Drinkwater) and get some organisation and fight going. #readingfc — Paul Smith (@Skeptichead) January 29, 2022

Can someone explain how Danny drinkwater played for England? #readingfc — Cameron (@ronniemac93) January 29, 2022

Drinkwater has to go back, I actually can't stand him #readingfc — Max Howard (@MaxHoward_15) January 29, 2022

How is drinkwater still out there…?Paunovic just has no idea at all #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) January 29, 2022

Utter disgrace. Worse than shameful. Drinkwater, a complete passenger again. Zonal marking – has been utter rubbish all season. Puscas – no touch, no runs, lightweight. Paunovic – completely out of his depth now. #readingfc — ajb1871 (@RDG1871) January 29, 2022

Get him gone now… these aren’t the players we need at the club in a time like this #readingfc https://t.co/pZeQCn4Yya — Joshua Verroken (@joshverroken) January 29, 2022