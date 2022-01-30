Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Complete passenger again’ – Many Reading FC fans react to Chelsea loanee’s performance against QPR

Published

2 mins ago

on

Reading suffered yet another humiliating defeat as a first-half collapse consigned them to a 4-0 defeat against high-flyers Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The Royals started promisingly and even had a penalty shout waved away, but a Lyndon Dykes double and Luke Amos’ strike past Luke Southwood put the game out of reach before the interval as the visitors looked to limit the damage in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne’s header shortly after half-time could have set up another 7-0 thrashing against the Berkshire outfit, but the R’s took their foot off the gas late on in the game and that allowed Veljko Paunovic’s men to control the ball in spells later on in the match.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Reading FC players ever played for Oxford United or Swindon Town?

1 of 28

1. Chris Gunter

Nonetheless, it was still another disappointing defeat for them and one that capped off a torrid month after winning just one point from a possible 18, also being knocked out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers.

Luke Southwood was one of the only players to come out of yesterday’s meeting in the English capital with any credit, though scathing criticism was reserved for others who failed to step up to the plate against Mark Warburton’s men.

But how did Danny Drinkwater perform? The Chelsea loanee had underperformed in recent games – but did he improve in this one?

We take a look at what many Reading fans had to say about his display this weekend.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Complete passenger again’ – Many Reading FC fans react to Chelsea loanee’s performance against QPR

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: