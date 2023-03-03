“Complete mismanagement” – Steve Cooper delivers brutally honest verdict of Blackburn’s failure to sign Nottingham Forest player

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has once again criticised Blackburn after it was confirmed that Lewis O’Brien wouldn’t be joining the Championship club.

Rovers had thought they’d agreed to sign the midfielder on deadline day in January but it transpired that the paperwork wasn’t submitted properly before the window shut.

Despite that, appeals were lodged as Blackburn tried to explain why things hadn’t gone through on time, but, after going to an independent arbitrator, it was finally confirmed that O’Brien would remain at Forest.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Cooper pulled no punches in his assessment of Blackburn.

“The lad has been completely let down and so have we. I personally or anyone from the sporting side has not heard a word from Blackburn, whether that is an explanation, an apology or what, I don’t know. I don’t think we would behave like that. It is complete mismanagement of a situation.

“Let’s just say we wouldn’t treat a player or a club the way we or Lewis has been treated. Sometimes when you are on the other end of things like this you learn how not to treat people and that is where we are at. We won’t let Lewis down, others might, we won’t.”

O’Brien has not been registered by the Reds, meaning he is unable to play for them for the remainder of the season.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

You have to agree with Cooper here in his assessment of how Blackburn handled things as it’s well known they made some big mistakes with this deal.

As well as that, you would have expected them to be in contact with Forest to at least explain the situation, so it’s not a good look.

However, it could be argued that despite his comments here, Cooper hasn’t exactly been great with O’Brien this season as he bought him in the summer for £10m and a matter of months later he can’t even get in the 25-man squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.