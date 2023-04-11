Barnsley continued their push for promotion with a hard-fought 2-1 success over Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday.

Michael Duff’s stock continues to rise

With the Tykes currently fourth in League One, it’s fair to say it’s been an outstanding first season for the boss at Oakwell.

Having inherited a club that had lost connection with the fans, had seen key players leave over the years, and were on a downward trend, yet the turnaround has been incredible.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Duff’s name is appearing on the radar of clubs in the Championship, as The Sun claimed over the weekend that Huddersfield are considering a move for the ex-Cheltenham chief.

Even though Neil Warnock has done a tremendous job with the Terriers, he is only on a short-term deal, and they’re seeking a long-term option ahead of next season as they look to move forward.

However, speaking to FLW, Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall was confident that Duff’s next move won’t be to their Yorkshire rivals, as he feels he is destined for bigger things in the future.

“I’m going to put my neck on the line and say I don’t think there’s anything in this. It’s a complete load of nonsense. I don’t think Michael Duff is going to Huddersfield any time soon.

“I believe there will be five to eight Championship teams with Duff on their list of candidates if they need to make a managerial change. Huddersfield may well be one of them, they may well want him, but I want a Ferrari, and I’m not getting one any time soon!

“Duff is a fantastic manager, he’s been an unbelievable leader for Barnsley. He took over a club that was devoid of confidence and belief, and he has turned it on his head. We are now fourth in the league, an outside chance of automatic promotion, a strong chance of making the play-offs. Barnsley fans would’ve snapped your hands off for that.

“With Michael Duff, he wanted to stay with Cheltenham to achieve success, and I think he’ll do the same with Barnsley. He’ll want to get us promoted, to have something on the CV, so that he can say ‘I went into that club and I made a real difference’.

“I think that when he leaves Barnsley he will be leaving for a Premier League club, he really is that good. I don’t see him going anywhere else. His only destination is up, up, up. No disrespect to Huddersfield, they’re a team fighting at the bottom, and I really hope they stay up, but I think Michael Duff’s next destination is far above that. It’ll be in the Premier League when he leaves Barnsley.”

Will Michael Duff leave Barnsley for Huddersfield?

It’s hard to disagree with what has been said here, as this doesn’t seem like a massive step-up for Duff, even if the two clubs remain in their respective divisions. You would think he would be able to attract a Championship club higher in the table if he did want to leave, as the work he has done over his past two jobs has been superb.

But, his only focus now will be the Tykes, and even if they fall short in their promotion bid this season, you’d expect him to have at least one more year at Oakwell to try and help the side up.

Deep down, most Barnsley fans will agree that Duff is likely to move on for bigger things in the future, but, for now, that’s not something they will be overly worried about.