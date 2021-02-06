‘Complete joke,’ ‘Dreadful’ – Many Middlesbrough fams hammer performance of 28-y/o following Brentford loss

A number of Middlesbrough fans have bemoaned the performance of forward Britt Assombalonga following Boro’s 4-1 defeat at home against promotion-chasing Brentford.

The forward had been the subject of intense speculation surrounding his future in the last few days of the January window. Having stayed at Middlesbrough he was entrusted by Neil Warnock to lead the line alongside the likes of Neeskens Kabano and Yannick Bolasie against a Brentford side looking for a win to close the gap on the top two.

However, Assombalonga was not able to make the most of some of the chances that came his way during the 69 minutes that he was on the field. The forward was guilty of missing a massive chance for Boro but saw what looked like a tap in denied by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Those are the sorts of opportunities that Middlesbrough simply need him to take.

The forward was also not able to do enough when the ball was played up to him at times and did not link the play as well with the other forwards as was required for Warnock’s side. The 28-year-old also lost the ball on four occasions and could not manage to force either one of his two efforts on target (Sofascore) into the net, when he really should have been able to.

Many Middlesbrough fans were frustrated with his lack of finishing ability when it was needed most, while there were some who were suggesting that he does not offer enough quality up front Boro.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Assombalonga wouldn’t even get into Brentford B team

Biggest fraud in the league https://t.co/843ScDMJdc — UTB (@DailyBoro) February 6, 2021

Saville and Assombalonga misses are dreadful — David Edwards (@96DavidEdwards) February 6, 2021

Imagine defending Britt Assombalonga. Can't wait till he moves on.

30k a week and 15 million for 1 in 3.5 ratio with 2 assists in his whole Boro career. But the sitters he's misses is a complete joke. — Lee (@Boston1960Lee) February 6, 2021

Terminate Assombalonga’s contract after this match — Adam Benson (@itsbeno96) February 6, 2021

I honestly can’t watch Britt assombalonga. Never been a fan of him but lately he’s just getting worse 🤦🏽‍♀️ — lily quinn (@LilyquinnXx) February 6, 2021

Genuinely won’t lose any sleep when Assombalonga leaves, the amount of easy chances he misses is shocking. #UTB #borolive — Iwan Evans (@IwanEvans19) February 6, 2021

Get really sick of Britt Assombalonga — Nathan Wilson (@naywilson96) February 6, 2021