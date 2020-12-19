‘Complete embarrassment’, ‘Rotten to the core’ – These QPR fans lay the blame for latest setback on key club figure

Queens Park Rangers made it seven games without a win after a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The R’s took the lead after half an hour after Jason McCarthy put the ball into his own net, but they couldn’t hold on as the Chairboys struck an 88th minute leveller through Anis Mehmeti.

It was never going to be an extremely pretty game, with Wycombe being one of the most direct teams in the league, but QPR had enough chances to win the game, and it ended up being another blank drawn for summer signing Lyndon Dykes.

You have to go back to November 24 if you want to find QPR’s last victory, which doesn’t sound too bad until you remember that all clubs have been playing every weekend and midweek since the last international break.

Mark Warburton and Director of Football Les Ferdinand re-invested around £5 million of the Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace money in the previous transfer window, bringing in the likes of Dykes, Rob Dickie and Macauley Bonne to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But something’s clearly not working, and as the R’s remain stuck in 19th place in the Championship, fans want the board to call time on Warburton’s reign.

Check out some of the scathing responses to QPR’s draw below in which Warburton’s head being called for is a massively recurring theme.

One of the worst performances I’ve ever seen! And that’s in early 50 years of watching the Rangers. If Warburton had any self respect he’d walk. Fans from all his previous clubs warmed us, and now we can all see why. Clueless — Andy Dowling (@andydowqpr) December 19, 2020

Sack him, the board need to step down. The club is rotten to the core. Embarrassing week in week out. — RL (@RossLee_) December 19, 2020

4 wins in 20 games, that 1 win every 5 games, it’s time to go — Jack Gealer (@jack_gealer) December 19, 2020

Warburton out tonight and take Les Ferdinand with you! — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) December 19, 2020

Absolute shambles. Warburton OUT complete embarrassment — Mark Stokes (@Mas1882) December 19, 2020

Times up I’m afraid, not usually one for advocating sacking managers, but we are getting worse each game, his subs are poor and weaken us each week….. — Martin OBrien (@obrienmartin48) December 19, 2020

Get rid of him before it’s too late. Lucky to get point. — Ben Platt (@bplatt23) December 19, 2020

Cannot believe that. Your time is up Warbs. — Dom Larter (@DomLarter) December 19, 2020