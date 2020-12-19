Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Complete embarrassment’, ‘Rotten to the core’ – These QPR fans lay the blame for latest setback on key club figure

Queens Park Rangers made it seven games without a win after a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The R’s took the lead after half an hour after Jason McCarthy put the ball into his own net, but they couldn’t hold on as the Chairboys struck an 88th minute leveller through Anis Mehmeti.

It was never going to be an extremely pretty game, with Wycombe being one of the most direct teams in the league, but QPR had enough chances to win the game, and it ended up being another blank drawn for summer signing Lyndon Dykes.

You have to go back to November 24 if you want to find QPR’s last victory, which doesn’t sound too bad until you remember that all clubs have been playing every weekend and midweek since the last international break.

Mark Warburton and Director of Football Les Ferdinand re-invested around £5 million of the Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace money in the previous transfer window, bringing in the likes of Dykes, Rob Dickie and Macauley Bonne to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But something’s clearly not working, and as the R’s remain stuck in 19th place in the Championship, fans want the board to call time on Warburton’s reign.

Check out some of the scathing responses to QPR’s draw below in which Warburton’s head being called for is a massively recurring theme.


