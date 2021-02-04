Competition for places, Emi Buendia’s future: The dilemmas that Daniel Farke is facing at Norwich City at this very moment in time

Norwich City have made a strong start in their quest to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are currently sat top of the second-tier standings after 27 matches, and they’ll be keen to put together a positive run of results heading into the second-half of this year’s league campaign.

But it’s not gone all their way in recent weeks, with Norwich now being winless in their last three matches in the Championship, after being held to a goalless draw in their most recent fixture against Millwall.

That slight dip in form has seen their promotion rivals close in at a crucial stage of the season, with Brentford just four points adrift of the league-leaders with a game in hand on the Canaries.

Norwich are set to return to action on Friday evening, when they take on third-placed Swansea City at Carrow Road, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Daniel Farke’s side.

We take a look at the dilemmas that Daniel Farke is facing at Norwich City at this moment in time as we move into the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

Turning draws into wins at Carrow Road

Norwich might be sat top of the Championship, but they’re down in third when it comes to form on their home turf.

The Canaries have only been beaten once this season at Carrow Road, but they have drawn five out of their 14 matches on home soil, which shows that there is room for improvement.

If they can turn draws into wins in the second-half of the season, then you’d be hard-pushed to find a team that are more deserving of earning promotion into the Premier League this term.

Emi Buendia’s future

Buendia has been in impressive form for Norwich City this season, and has played a starring role in their strong first-half of this year’s campaign.

The midfielder has scored seven goals and been on hand to provide seven assists in all competitions, and it appeared as though these strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Arsenal being interested in landing his signature.

Buendia isn’t out-of-contract with the Canaries until 2024, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal are to reignite their interest in the Argentine, even if he’s to win promotion with Norwich this season.

Potential selection dilemma

Daniel Farke has had to cope with a number of injury problems to far this season, which makes their start to this year’s campaign even more impressive.

But with players returning to the squad from injury, it’ll give Farke a welcome selection dilemma moving forward into the second-half of the season.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and if it sees the best out of all of his squad, then Norwich will certainly be playing a high standard of football this term.