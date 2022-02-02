Competition emerges for Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers ace

New York Red Bulls have joined the race to sign Darragh Lenihan in the summer and are preparing a ‘lucrative’ contract offer to the defender.

The 27-year-old is currently starring for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship but with his deal at Ewood Park expiring in the summer there is uncertainty about where his long-term future lies.

It had been claimed in the past week that Wolves, Leeds, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton are all keeping tabs on the Irishman ahead of a potential free transfer for next season.

But, according to Football Insider, they will face serious competition from the MLS outfit.

They state that Lenihan is a player that is really admired by key figure at New York Red Bulls, with a big deal likely to be put forward to the player in order to convince him to make the move to America.

Whilst the transfer window opens later this month for MLS clubs, Lenihan is sure to finish the season with Blackburn as they look to win promotion to the Premier League, with Tony Mowbray’s men currently second in the table.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in Lenihan because he has been an outstanding performer for Rovers in recent years, so to pick him up on a free would be excellent business.

Given the apparent Premier League interest it will be tough for New York Red Bulls to do this deal, although the location is likely to appeal.

But, all Lenihan’s focus will be on Blackburn and trying to go up and he is likely to make a big decision on his future when the season has ended.

